Hitting out at Janata Dal-United (JDU) President Lalan Singh for his “Prime Minister Narendra Modi scared of the INDIA bloc” remark, Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Tuesday said that it is not the PM but the joint opposition alliance, who is scared.

The statement by the Union Minister came a day after JDU chief Lalan Singh said, “The country can see that PM Narendra Modi is scared. He is desperate and nervous after the formation of the INDIA alliance.”

Responding to it, Paras said, “Why will PM Modi be scared? It is the people in the Opposition who are scared, they are changing the name (of their alliance) every day. From UPA they have become INDIA. Why will the NDA or PM be scared?”

He said that PM Modi believes in work. “He is the first Prime Minister of the country who speaks about the welfare of the poor, the youth, the unemployed, and the widows. He speaks about changes in education. Why will such a person be scared of this alliance (INDIA)?” the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief added.

Earlier on Monday, while interacting with the media, Lalan Singh also mentioned PM Modi’s speech in the Parliament on the no-confidence motion.

“Whole country saw that when he was giving his speech on the confidence motion in the parliament, he spoke for one and a half hours on ‘INDIA’ alliance. This shows his nervousness,” Lalan Singh added.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is an opposition alliance of 26 parties formed recently to take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 General Elections.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Bihar’s Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Maharashtra’s Mumbai on August 31-September 1.