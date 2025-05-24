From margins to Mars: UP’s Atal Schools empower underprivileged kids with AI, drones, and dreams

Once cut off from classrooms, children of daily wage earners and those orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic are now showcasing technological innovations before top Indian space scientists, thanks to a transformative initiative by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This remarkable transformation is taking place in the Atal Residential Schools of Uttar Pradesh, which are rapidly emerging as centres of innovation, empowerment, and self-confidence for the state’s most marginalized children.

Advertisement

Officials stated on Saturday that these schools, currently operational across 17 divisions of the state, have been specially established for the children of registered labourers and those left destitute during the pandemic.

Advertisement

With over 10,947 students enrolled, the institutions ensure equal representation of boys and girls (50:50 ratio), setting an example in gender empowerment. They also offer a platform for advanced learning in artificial intelligence (AI), drone technology, and space science.

More than just conventional centres of education, the Atal Residential Schools are nurturing a new generation of innovators. A testament to this was the SpaceTech Expo 2025, held on January 25 at the Atal Residential School in Lucknow, where students from across the state presented AI-driven projects, drone applications, and space-related models that impressed audiences with their creativity and technical prowess.

In a strong endorsement of their talent, the Director of the Space Applications Centre (SAC) of ISRO personally attended the expo, interacted with the students, and honored them for their ingenuity. He also praised the institutional framework and educational environment of the schools. Earlier, several meritorious students were given the opportunity to visit ISRO’s SAC campus, further boosting their curiosity, confidence, and aspirations.

These residential schools have grown into more than educational institutions. They are now talent incubators earning national recognition. The initiative exemplifies how inclusive, innovation-driven education can transform lives and inspire future scientists, even from the most humble backgrounds.

During the inauguration of the Atal Residential School in Bareilly this past March, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the schools as a “model of education.” He emphasized that these integrated campuses provide not only quality education but also equal access to accommodation, meals, sports, libraries, and skill development facilities. He noted that while the workers’ welfare cess was previously misused, it is now — under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi — being used to secure a better future for their children.

Children from labour families, once seen as outside the mainstream, are now forging a new identity in the world of technology. Their growing confidence, creativity, and skills underscore the fact that with proper guidance and resources, they can become key contributors to nation-building. In Uttar Pradesh, Atal Residential Schools are not just schools — they are talent hubs where every child dreams of becoming a scientist, engineer, or national asset, and is actively working toward that goal.

Students selected through entrance examinations receive quality education aligned with the CBSE curriculum. Regular training and orientation programs are organized for teachers to make learning more engaging and aligned with students’ interests and needs.

The vision of the double-engine government is not limited to honouring labourers — the success of these schools clearly reflects the government’s commitment to their families’ long-term welfare. During the COVID-19 pandemic, when many children lost their parents, the Yogi government took a sensitive and innovative step by establishing fully-equipped Atal Residential Schools in every division of the state. The inauguration of the Moradabad campus is also scheduled soon.