From Dev Bhoomi to Khel Bhoomi – Himachal’s way forward for sporting transformation

Himachal Pradesh, revered as Dev Bhoomi for its spiritual heritage and scenic beauty, is now transforming as Khel Bhoomi — a rising land of sporting excellence.

A government spokesperson said here on Sunday that under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state is undergoing a dynamic transformation into a sports powerhouse.

This evolution is driven by the government’s commitment to developing world-class infrastructure, nurturing young talent, and creating an inclusive sports ecosystem, he said, asserting that Himachal is not only advancing its sporting landscape but also setting an example for other states to follow.

At the heart of this change is the construction of a multi-purpose sports complex in Kharedi, Nadaun (Hamirpur district).

“With an investment of Rs 65 crore, this facility will include an eight-lane swimming pool, shooting range, wrestling and boxing arenas, kabaddi and yoga centres, along with modern infrastructure for table tennis and badminton. This landmark initiative aims to shape the next generation of sporting talent in the state,” he said.

“Further boosting infrastructure, the government is setting up a 100-bed sports hostel in Luhnu, Bilaspur, and enhancing facilities at the Rajiv Gandhi Multi-Purpose Stadium in Katasani, Shimla,” he added.

Indoor stadiums are coming up in Solan, and new sports centres are being developed in Reckong-Peo, Haroli, and Jaisinghpur. Synthetic tracks and field facilities in Hamirpur and Sujanpur are also underway to provide high-performance training environments,” he said.

Understanding the critical role of nutrition, the state has significantly increased diet allowances for sportspersons, he stated, adding that the primary-level players receive Rs 250 per day during state competitions, while others get Rs 400.

“For out-of-state events, allowances go up to Rs 500. Hostel athletes receive Rs 250 per day within the state and Rs 400 outside. So far, Rs 76.98 lakh has been distributed to 421 athletes under this initiative.

To further ease participation, the government covers travel expenses for competitions. Athletes traveling up to 200 km are given AC 3-tier train fare, while longer journeys are supported with economy class air fare. A total of Rs 6.01 lakh has been disbursed to 235 athletes for travel support,” he said.

In a progressive move, student-athletes competing in state and national events are now marked ‘present on special leave’ instead of absent, ensuring their academic progress isn’t hampered by sports participation, said the spokesperson.

Acknowledging sporting achievements, the government has significantly raised rewards and Rs 14.77 crore has been distributed among 21 international medallists, and Rs 44 lakh awarded to other top performers, he informed.

Through structured training, financial support, and inclusive policies, Himachal is nurturing talent at every level, he maintained, adding that Himachali athletes are making their presence felt on medal tallies nationwide, reinforcing the state’s growing prominence in Indian sports.

With a focused and inclusive approach, Himachal Pradesh is not just building facilities — it is building champions, redefining its identity as a progressive and dynamic centre of sporting excellence, claimed the spokesperson.