From buyer to builder: Navy inducts first indigenously built shallow water ASW craft, INS Arnala

Named after the historic coastal fort in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, the Indian Navy on Wednesday inducted its first indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft during a commissioning ceremony held at the Naval Dockyard in Visakhapatnam. The ceremony was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.

Being the first of the 16 anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft being built in the country, INS Arnala is designed for a broad range of Anti-Submarine operations. It is equipped to conduct Sub-Surface Surveillance and Interdiction, Search and Rescue Missions, and Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO). This 77-metre-long warship, with a gross tonnage of over 1,490 tonnes, is the largest Indian Naval warship to be propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination, a statement from the naval spokesperson stated.

Addressing the gathering, the CDS highlighted the Indian Navy’s remarkable transition from a “Buyer’s Navy” to a “Builder’s Navy”, highlighting this as the backbone of the country’s Blue Water aspirations. “With a large number of ships currently under construction in India, including capital warships and auxiliaries, India has emerged as a formidable force in shipbuilding,” he said.

Indigenous warships now feature cutting-edge home-grown systems — ranging from stealth technology to electronic warfare suites and advanced sensors — significantly enhancing combat preparedness and progressively realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The CDS commended the Indian Navy for the steadfast commitment to transforming strategic vision into tangible outcomes via the indigenous route.

The ceremony was hosted by the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, and was attended by senior naval officials, distinguished civilian dignitaries, ex-Commanding Officers of the erstwhile Arnala, guests, and representatives from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) and Larsen & Toubro Shipbuilding.