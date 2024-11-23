From being led, India now in a position to lead: Dr Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh said here on Saturday that from being led, India is today in a position to lead others across the world and this is amply borne out by recent success stories accomplished under Prime Minister Narendra Modi including Space sector headway, Biotechnology Vaccine breakthroughs and CSIR Purple Revolution. He was addressing the 8th convocation of Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research, possibly the only one of its kind in India.

On the occasion, he presented Doctor of Science degrees to four renowned scientists – Dr Raghunath A Mashelkar, Prof Samir K Brahmachari, Prof Suresh Bhargava and Dr Thirumalachari Ramasami, during the 8th convocation of the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR), recognizing their groundbreaking contributions to science and technology.

A celebrated figure in polymer science and engineering, Dr Mashelkar was honoured for his pioneering research and exceptional leadership. Recognized as a trailblazer in genomics, Prof Brahmachari was awarded for his work on repetitive DNA’s role in health and disease. Prof Bhargava received the honour for his groundbreaking contributions to chemical sciences and engineering. Dr Ramasami was lauded for his seminal research in chromium chemistry, which has led to innovative products and processes in academia and industry.

Addressing graduating scholars, Dr Singh highlighted AcSIR’s role in fostering interdisciplinary learning, promoting industry-academia collaboration, and driving India’s ascent in global science and technology rankings. The Minister called the institution’s futuristic academic approach a cornerstone for achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a “Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The Minister commended AcSIR for ranking among the top 3% of global universities despite being a relatively young institution. He attributed this success to its innovative model, which blends diverse disciplines such as engineering, biosciences, and information sciences with emerging fields like medical research and agriculture.

“AcSIR is not just an academic institution; it’s a torchbearer of a new academic culture in India,” he said, adding that its partnerships with 82 institutions, including CSIR, ICMR, and DST, exemplify effective collaboration in research and development. The Minister highlighted AcSIR’s role in promoting India’s burgeoning startup culture, particularly through its innovative Integrated PhD (iPhD) program.

“iPhD links innovation, imagination, and industry right from the start of research journeys, ensuring sustainable startups,” he said. He tied these efforts to India’s meteoric rise in the global innovation ecosystem, moving from 81st to 40th in the Global Innovation Index under the Modi government.

Dr Jitendra Singh also spotlighted success stories in emerging areas like space and biotechnology. India has progressed from a single-digit count of space startups to over 300, while the biotechnology sector now boasts nearly 9,000 startups, contributing significantly to the country’s economy.

He celebrated the accomplishments of women in science, noting the historic appointment of CSIR’s first woman Director General. “India’s woman power has always been the foundation of great achievements, but it is now receiving the recognition it deserves,” the Minister stated.

The event witnessed the participation of eminent dignitaries, including Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor, Government of India; Prof N Kalaiselvi, Director General, CSIR & Secretary, DSIR; Prof Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR and Secretary, DHR and Prof P Balaram, Chancellor, AcSIR, who presided over the ceremony.