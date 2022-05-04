Freshly dug cross-border tunnel through which suicide bombers suspectedly infiltrated found in Samba

A freshly dug cross-border tunnel for infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan through the international border was on Wednesday evening detected by BSF in the Jammu division.

The opening of the tunnel was just about 50 metres from the border fencing and about 150 metres from the international border in the Samba sector.

This is the fifth such tunnel detected in the past few months.

Reports said the cross-border tunnel originating from a Pakistani border post of Rangers at Chaman Khurd (Fiaz) was detected at Chak Faquira Border Observation Post (BOP) of 48 Battalion BSF. Plastic bags with Pakistani markings have been found in the tunnel and outside.

The narrow tunnel was detected around 5.30 pm by a special tunnel checking team.

The special exercise to trace tunnels was launched by the BSF after two Pakistani suicide bombers were killed in an encounter in Jammu just two days before the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BSF had initially denied any infiltration through the border but the search for fresh tunnels was launched when two arrested OGWs, who transported the terrorists in a truck, during interrogation revealed that they had picked up two Pakistani terrorists, including a Pushto, from Samba and dropped them here.

Meanwhile, a BSF spokesman confirming detection of the tunnel, said; “A small opening found in the general area near fencing in Samba area suspected to be a tunnel. However, due to darkness further search could not be carried out. A detailed search will be carried out early in the morning at first light. Press will be invited accordingly”.