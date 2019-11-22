The higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall as moderate snowfall and light rain was reported at Gulmarg and other places on Friday while light to moderate snowfall at Zojila, Drass, Zanskar area of Ladakh.

The temperature dropped to a sub-zero level at many places in the Valley, officials said.

On Friday morning, Kargil remained the coldest place with the temperature at -3.1 degree C. As per the forecast, the present condition is likely to continue for at least 24 hours.

“Expect significant improvement from November 23. Thereafter no significant improvement in weather is expected till November end, except on Nov 27 when light snowfall over hills is very likely,” said Meteorological Department.

Due to the snowfall, the traffic over Zojila is disrupted.

A significant improvement is expected from Saturday throughout the region. There is no forecast of heavy rain or snow on plains except on higher reaches like Zojila, Mugal Road, Pirpanchal mountain range during the next 12 to 24 hours.