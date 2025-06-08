Fresh protests rock Manipur: Arambai Tenggol’s 10-day Bandh revives tensions, Internet

Manipur plunged back into turmoil over the weekend as the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol announced a 10-day bandh, triggering widespread protests across the Imphal Valley following the arrest of one of its prominent leaders.

The development has once again pushed the trouble-torn state to the edge, with the administration clamping curfew, prohibitory orders, and suspending internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, in five key districts — Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

The unrest erupted late on the night of June 7, as angry protestors took to the streets in Kwakeithel, Uripok, and other localities in Imphal West, blocking roads with burning tyres and debris while chanting slogans like “We are civilians, not terrorists” and “Release our leader or arrest us all”.

The atmosphere turned volatile with some protestors reportedly attempting self-immolation, prompting security forces to fire tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. Several protestors sustained injuries as the demonstrations escalated into violent standoffs, bringing normal life in the capital city to a grinding halt.

The fresh bout of agitation adds another layer to the year-long crisis that began on May 3, 2023, when ethnic clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, leading to a spiral of violence that has claimed hundreds of lives, displaced thousands, and left a deep communal scar on the state.

In response to the latest unrest, the Manipur administration reimposed curfews in the affected districts and extended the suspension of mobile data and internet services, citing the need to prevent the spread of misinformation and provocative content through social media platforms.

Political reactions were swift. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, taking to social media platform X, lambasted the Modi government for its “continued insensitivity” to the plight of Manipur’s citizens. He accused the Prime Minister of maintaining a “deafening silence” while violence reignites and governance remains paralysed.

Ramesh reminded that the BJP-led government in Manipur collapsed on February 9, 2025, following widespread criticism and a looming no-confidence motion initiated by the Congress. President’s Rule was subsequently imposed on February 13, but Ramesh claimed, “President’s Rule has made no difference.”

“The PM has found time to visit world capitals and launch projects in various states,” Ramesh stated, “but has never visited Manipur or met representatives from its civil society. His indifference has been both callous and costly.”