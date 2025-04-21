Fresh CCTV footage flips Bengaluru road rage case, casts doubt on IAF officer’s claims

With the emergence of fresh CCTV footage, the Bengaluru road rage story — in which an IAF officer and his wife portrayed themselves as victims — has taken a dramatic turn, casting serious doubts over their version of events.

The new footage shows Wing Commander Aditya Bose kicking and assaulting the delivery boy who had been arrested after the officer lodged a complaint, identifying him as the attacker who allegedly hurled abuses and assaulted the couple on Monday morning.

In a video appeal made earlier, Bose had claimed that a biker overtook his car, stopped them, abused him and his wife, and attacked him. He alleged that the abuses were in Kannada, suggesting a language-based angle, and implied that the incident harmed the image of “Brand Bengaluru.”

Following his video, the police swiftly arrested the delivery boy based on his bike’s registration number. According to the initial version presented by Bose, the biker had aggressively overtaken their car, blocked their way, and attacked him when he stepped out to intervene.

However, during police interrogation, the delivery person presented a completely different account.

The newly surfaced CCTV footage, aired by a local television channel, shows Bose and his wife approaching a man in a neon green jacket.

Bose is seen initiating physical aggression — pushing the man down, kicking, and raining blows on him, while his wife appeared to engage in verbal abuse. Bystanders were seen trying to intervene and separate them.

Before this footage emerged, Bose had uploaded two videos claiming that a local resident had attacked him and Squadron Leader Madhumita, his wife, while they were en route to a bus stop to catch an airport bus.

Bose alleged that after noticing a DRDO sticker on their car, the biker abused them in Kannada and struck him with a key, causing a bleeding injury.

As Bose had to leave for Kolkata, he did not file an immediate complaint, but Madhumita later lodged an FIR at Baiyappanahalli Police Station, leading to the arrest of the delivery boy.

In her complaint, Madhumita alleged that the biker was driving rashly, struck their car with his leg and a stone, and said, “You’re from DRDO, I can see the sticker. This is Kannada land; just watch what I do.”

However, the emergence of the CCTV footage has put a huge question mark on the IAF couple’s allegations, flipping the entire narrative. Additional video clips show Bose grappling with the delivery boy and even placing him in a chokehold.

The police, for now, remain tightlipped, stating only that “all angles are being investigated.”