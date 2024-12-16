French Ambassador Mathou pays courtesy visit to UP CM

French Ambassador Dr. Thierry Mathou, accompanied by a delegation, met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday. The discussions focused on potential MoUs and investments in Uttar Pradesh’s defence, pharma, and education sectors. The CM assured the delegation of full support for investments in the state.

During the meeting Yogi invited French companies to invest especially in NCR, Bundelkhand, and the defence sector. The delegation expressed enthusiasm about investing in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the state’s 60 per cent youth demographic as a key advantage.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of further strengthening the trade and cultural partnership between Uttar Pradesh and France. The delegation also expressed interest in collaborating on IT corridors, smart cities, and cultural development initiatives in the state. Discussions also included enhancing bilateral relations, increasing investments, exploring renewable energy opportunities, and expanding the footprint of French companies in the state. Mathou noted ongoing research in France on India’s ancient culture and history.

Yogi emphasized the significance of ancient manuscripts and historical documents preserved at Sampurnanand University in Varanasi, underscoring the importance of educational and cultural collaboration. Both sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in education, culture, and trade sectors.The CM also stressed the importance of collaboration in the defence sector, the establishment of an MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) hub at Jewar Airport, and investment opportunities in the Pharma Park being developed by the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (BIDA).