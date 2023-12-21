Free ration being provided to 15 crore people in UP out of 80 crore across country: CM Adityanath

Stressing that in the past nine-and – half years, the entire country has witnessed the vision of a new India that is gaining global respect, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said free ration is being provided to 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh out of the 80 crore people across the country.

‘’Under the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, free ration is being provided to 15 crore people in Uttar Pradesh out of the 80 crore people across the country. Under the Ayushman Yojana, five lakh rupees of health insurance benefits are being provided to the poor”, he said.

Yogi said presently, India not only ensures national security but also boasts world-class infrastructure along with welfare schemes for the poor, which are implemented with complete honesty and transparency to benefit the needy.

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Chief Minister said this Yatra started simultaneously across the entire country on November 15. In Uttar Pradesh, the journey began from Lakhimpur Kheri and Sonbhadra districts. Under this Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, 536 Modi Guarantee video vans are operating, which have conducted 1072 programmes in Uttar Pradesh so far.

He mentioned, “This Sankalp Yatra, starting with the celebration of the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a great freedom fighter from the tribal community who was at the forefront of India’s struggle for independence, will continue throughout the country until January 26, 2024.”

Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra is a campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect people with the mission to build a developed India with the vision of establishing India as a major power in the world by the year 2047, added CM Yogi.

The Chief Minister said that this journey is taking place in all the villages and municipal bodies across the country. People benefiting from the schemes of the central and state governments, are sharing their success stories during the journey. Additionally, the yatra is reaching out to all those, who are eligible for various schemes, but somehow have been unable to get the benefits so far, by providing them the facility of the on the spot submission of application forms.

He informed, “In the last six and a half years, more than 55 lakh houses have been provided to the poor in Uttar Pradesh. Over 3 crore poor people have been provided with toilets. Free LPG cylinders under the Ujjwala Yojana have been given to more than 1.75 crore mothers and sisters.”

CM Yogi said that on the occasion of Diwali, the state government has provided a free gas cylinder to those people whose gas connections were linked to their Aadhaar. “Similarly, the government will give them a free gas cylinder on Holi also.’’

“Under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the double-engine government will ensure that all eligible individuals who have been deprived of government schemes for various reasons will now benefit from them”, he asserted.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an exhibition as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.’ Additionally, he performed an Annaprashan Sanskar ceremony for infants aged six months and above. Chief Minister Yogi interacted with beneficiaries of diverse government schemes during the programme, where participants shared their experiences with him.

Furthermore, the CM performed Bhoomi Poojan of 21 Annapoorna buildings under the MGNREGA and inaugurated the Safe City Project in Sant Kabir Nagar. Certificates were also distributed to beneficiaries of various schemes, recognizing and acknowledging their advantages.