France, Italy, Denmark, UK, Belgium, Germany extend their full support to India in its fight against terrorism

The all-party Parliamentary delegation (Group 2) led by senior BJP MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad which concluded its multi-nation visit to France, Italy, Denmark, the UK, Belgium, and Germany, has said all the six countries have backed India in its fight against terrorism in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

The delegation led by Prasad returned to the national capital after the diplomatic tour of six key European countries.

The visit to the six European countries was part of a global outreach initiative aimed at briefing key nations on Operation Sindoor and India’s counter-terrorism stance following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from Prasad, the delegation comprised BJP MPs Daggubati Purandeswari, Samik Bhattacharya, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress MP Amar Singh, nominated MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, former minister MJ Akbar, and former Ambassador Pankaj Saran.

The delegation also shared facts and evidence about Operation Sindoor with officials in the six countries, explaining the rationale behind the operation. The multi-nation visit was aimed at strengthening India’s diplomatic ties and reinforcing its firm stance against terrorism on the global stage.

After concluding his visit, Prasad highlighted the unified global condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

“My entire delegation first went to France, then we visited Italy, followed by Denmark (Copenhagen), then England, Brussels, and Germany. At every place, we had discussions with MPs, ministers, think tanks, media, and Indian communities. One thing that really stood out was the widespread anger against the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam. All the countries strongly condemned it and expressed their solidarity with India,” he said.

Talking to a news agency after the visit, Prasad said, “It feels great to be back in India. Our delegation visited France, Italy, Denmark, England, Brussels, and Germany. We met senior leaders of Parliament, think tank, and the Indian community. The foreign nations have a lot of anger over the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and all the nations have condemned this. We went to the European Parliament as well. The Indian community was very excited to meet us. A new relationship is going to be established between India and Europe. It was a very satisfying visit.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “We went to six different countries and had discussions with media, think tanks, govt officials, ministers. At the end of our visit, we had a really good interaction with the German foreign minister and had a 30-minute chat with him. Everyone believes that the way India has been fighting for decades against terrorism sponsored by Pakistan, the same way countries in Western Europe are facing the same kind of challenges, which have been linked and supported by Pakistan.”

“We told the countries that Pakistan takes loans from the IMF to protect its terror camps. Europe has condemned terrorism in all its forms. We had a very good meeting with the Foreign Minister of Germany, the Vice Chairman of Parliament, and other officials, along with their foreign affairs committee. India and our delegation have received a very positive response. This shows that the world understands the fear of terrorism, and it is very important to stay united to address this issue. Current scenario, everyone is united and equivocal about the fact that terrorism in all its forms has to be condemned,” she said.

Chaturvedi further said, “The countries we have visited, everyone knows that from where terrorism and terrorists are coming, everyone knows where Osama bin Laden was found. Now, the time has come for accountability; Pakistan will be isolated on the issue. The European Union has given us a promise that it will ask Pakistan all these serious questions about terrorism. It’s just a start. In the upcoming time, zero tolerance against terrorism will be the policy of every country.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ghulam Ali Khatana said, “We made it absolutely clear: terrorism from Pakistan will not be tolerated. Any such act will be treated as an act of war. This message was delivered firmly to our counterparts across Europe, and the international community has taken serious note of it.”

Daggubati Purandeswari, also a BJP MP, said the outreach was focused on exposing long-standing threats to India.

“We went with the one objective of standing up for India and exposing the scourge of terrorism that has plagued our country for seven decades. We presented evidence, met MPs, officials, and even the diaspora — and we received strong moral support from every corner,” she said.

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai added: “We exposed Pakistan’s treacherous activities to the world. Everyone we met was convinced. We had this great opportunity, and I’m thankful to Prime Minister Modi for enabling this outreach.”

The visit concluded in Germany from June 5 to 7, where the delegation received positive diplomatic feedback and emphasised India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

Officials called the tour a vital initiative in strengthening India’s global partnerships while confronting the growing threat of state-sponsored terrorism.

In a diplomatic outreach following Operation Sindoor, the Modi government had formed seven multi-party delegations to inform different nations about Pakistan’s links to terrorism and India’s strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

