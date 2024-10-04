“France, India share strategic intimacy when it comes to defence”, says Ambassador Thierry Mathou

Describing France-India defence relationship as an exceptional one, the Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou said that when it comes to defence, both the countries share a real, strategic intimacy.

Mathou added that the defence cooperation between both nations is multifaceted, and includes high-level bilateral and multilateral military exercises.

“When it comes to defence, we share a real strategic intimacy. India and France have, at the core of their national security doctrine, the concept of strategic autonomy. Strategic autonomy implies that you have your own analysis, your own decision-making process, as well as your own capacity to act and to choose your partners. Our defence cooperation is multifaceted: it includes high-level bilateral and multilateral military exercises between land, air and naval forces, all held in 2024,” the French Ambassador told ANI.

The Ambassador termed the defence partnership between France and India ‘dynamic’ and added, “In January 2024, a bilateral Defence Industrial Roadmap was endorsed with the aim of prioritising co-designing, co-development, co-production of defence equipment and the strengthening of our supply chains. Since then, our defence companies have been making progress.”

Advertisement

Mathou’s statement came as a response to a question on whether there is any new pact or agreement in the defence sector between the two countries, going forward.

“At the end of August, a contract was signed between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and the SAFHAL Helicopter Engines for the joint design, development and production of a new engine for the future Indian multi-role helicopter. Safran is also being considered for the co-development and co-production in India of the 6th generation fighter engine with 100 per cent technology transfer, which would be a unique partnership as fighter engines are cutting edge technologies,” Mathou added.

“In the coming days, I will have the pleasure to host next week more than 60 CEOs of French companies in the fields of aeronautics, space and defence who are committed to supporting India’s Aatmanibhar policy,” he said.

He also recalled bilateral exercise ‘Exercise Varuna’, which just took place in Toulon.

“We also have a well-known armament cooperation–the first French-origin aircraft fighter in the Indian Air Force was inducted in 1953. More recently, the Indian Air Force has been operating thirty-six Rafale aircraft and the Indian Navy Scorpene-class submarines, all built in India – the last one of these six Scorpene submarines should be commissioned soon. I would like to underline that our space cooperation has also expanded from the traditional partnership between CNES and ISRO to a cooperation between our space commands,” he said.

Earlier, the Indian Navy’s frontline stealth frigate, INS Tabar, commanded by Captain MR Harish, visited France’s Toulon France, from August 29 to September 1. Later, upon departure, INS Tabar participated in the 22nd edition of the India-France bilateral exercise in the Mediterranean Sea from September 2-4, according to the Ministry of Defence press release.

The bilateral exercise ‘VARUNA’, which began in 2001, is the backbone of the India-France relationship and has evolved significantly over the years towards enhancing interoperability and exchanging best practices.

“The depth of our bilateral relationship is exceptional: in defence, of course, but also in the fields of space, industry, the fight against climate change, protection of the biodiversity, culture. This is the reason why I often say that our strategic partnership has become universal, as it goes literally from the seabed to the outer space. Our strategic partnership was forged in 1998. In the last 25 years, regardless of France and India’s political transitions, our strategic partnership has been steadily reinforced. The fostering of our relationship has always been a bipartisanship issue and it will remain so,” the French Ambassador added.

Mathou also mentioned the recent visit by India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, to France, and said he is convinced that both governments will take ‘new steps’ to substantially step up bilateral cooperation.

Recently, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu and held discussions on defence cooperation, including the Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space, and international situation, especially Ukraine.

He also called on French President Emmanuel Macron and said they reiterated their commitment to implement the India-France Horizon 2047 roadmap.

Doval also met Emmanuel Chiva, DG of the French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Doval and Chiva held comprehensive discussions on France’s defence planning and procurement systems, whereas Doval and Barrot shared perspectives on the wars in Europe and the Middle East.

In a post on X, Sebastien Lecornu , the French Minister for the Armed Forces, also mentioned his meeting with Ajit Doval.

“On the occasion of his visit to France, discussions with Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor of India. To discuss our bilateral defence cooperation: Rafale Marine, Scorpene submarines, space. As well as the international situation, especially in Ukraine,” he wrote.