Foxconn chairman meets Rahul to discuss future of technological innovation in India

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu called on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi here on Friday.

During their meeting, they discussed the future of technological innovation in India and the world.

Apprising about the meeting, the LoP said in a post on X, “It was a pleasure to meet Mr Young Liu, Chairman of Foxconn, earlier today.We had an engaging conversation on the future of technological innovation in India and the world.”

Gandhi said with the right support, India’s tech industry can be positioned for a significant leap forward.

Earlier, the Foxconn Chairman called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Highlighting the wonderful opportunities that India offers in futuristic sectors, the PM discussed Foxconn’s investment plans in India.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, “Wonderful to meet Mr. Young Liu, the Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn). I highlighted the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors.”

“We also had excellent discussions on their investment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,” he added.