Fouzia Dastango on breaking into male bastions

On the occasion of International Women’s day, the emphasis is on women shattering barriers and defying norms. One such artist is Fouzia Dastango, deemed India’s first female Dastango, she has not only broken into the male bastion of Dastangoi, but is striving every single day to revive this amazing 13th-century dying art of oral Urdu storytelling.

Recalling about her journey, Fouzia said, “It was not at all easy because as a woman, it is always difficult to get into a male bastion. But ultimately, your work speaks for you.”

Advertisement

While briefing about mental health, Dastango added, “it’s a taboo till date, people still have a stereotypical mindset about anxiety and depression as they lack acceptance.” She later mentioned, working with Manas, an NGO, through her storytelling and poetry, she spread awareness amongst people.

Advertisement

Talking about feminism, she affirmed, “My idea of feminism is to bring equality, I believe in cerebral opportunities and I am not against men or their choices. According to me, my mother was the feminist icon for me, I would follow in her footsteps”.

Reminiscing about her journey, she said, “As I was born and raised in Old Delhi, my work has always reflected this part of the city. It reflects my expression, the way I think and I speak. “

She adds, “Mere junoon ka Nateeja zaroor niklega, isi samandar se noor nikalega”.