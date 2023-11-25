Four students killed, 55 injured in stampede at Kerala University during music fest

In a tragic incident, four students were killed and as many as 55 others sustained injuries in a stampede at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) on Saturday.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the tragic incident took place during a music fest. It is being reported in the local media that singer Nikhita Gandhi was performing at the fest.

According to reports, there were massive crowd to watch the singer’s performance in an open auditorium in the campus.

However, it suddenly started raining and people without passes, who were waiting outside also rushed into the auditorium to take shelter, leading to a stampede-like situation.

The injured are undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals where there condition is said to be stable. The identities of the deceased students have not been revealed yet by the university authorities.