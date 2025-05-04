Four of a family including 2 young girls killed in road Accident in Shivpuri

Four members of a family including two young girls were killed in a tragic road accident when a speeding van collided with their motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Saturday evening.

According to police reports, the incident occurred near Madha Ganeshkheda village under the jurisdiction of Rannaud police station.

Inspector Arvind Chauhan of the Rannaud police station stated that Kishanlal, 57, was riding the motorcycle with his son Bunty (27) and Bunty’s two daughters, Poonam (4) and Saloni (3), seated behind him.

A van, reportedly at high speed, struck the motorcycle head-on, throwing all four occupants onto the road. All four died on the spot. The van driver fled the scene immediately after the crash.

Police were informed and a team arrived at the location promptly, sending the bodies for postmortem examination. A search is currently underway to identify and apprehend the absconding van driver.