Four days after stepwell collapse, Indore temple demolished

Four days after the tragic death of 36 people in the stepwell (baawdi) collapse at the Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple in Indore, the district administration and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) authorities demolished the temple on Monday and filled up the stepwell using the temple’s debris.

A heavy police force was deployed early morning at the demolition site, as many people gathered at the spot protesting against the government’s action and tried to prevent the demolition drive. However, the temple was reduced to rubble using JCB machines in the presence of the police to prevent any untoward incident or trouble by the protesting members of several Hindu religious organisations.

The old structure of the temple along with several columns constructed for a new structure and the temple’s dome top were demolished in the action today.

According to officials, before the demolition drive began, the idols inside the temple were taken out safely and shifted to the nearby Kantafod temple at the Agrasen Square in the city.

Officials said that besides the demolition drive at the temple in the Patel Nagar locality of Juni Indore area, the IMC and district administration authorities also demolished illegal religious and other structures created over wells at the dhakkanwala kuan site, the Khatu Shyam Temple in Gadrakhedi and at the well in the Sukhalia area.

The tragedy at the Beleshwar temple had occurred on 30 March, when hundreds of devotees were sitting on the floor of the temple taking part in prayers and havana on the occasion of Ram Navami. The floor, which was the top of the stepwell, had collapsed and many people including women and children had fallen into the water and sludge inside the baawdi, resulting in the death of 36 and injuries to about 20 people.