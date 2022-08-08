Four-day monsoon session of Himachal Assembly from 10 August 

Four-day monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to commence on 10 August. The session will continue till 13 August with strict implementation of Covid-19 and Monkeypox safety guidelines.

Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, while addressing media persons here on Monday, said that the 15th session of the 13th legislative Assembly will have four sittings. The session will continue even on Saturday.

“As the Covid-19 pandemic is not yet over and Monkeypox has come knocking, all guidelines and Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) will be strictly followed during the holding of the Assembly Session,” he said, adding that although no case of Monkeypox has been reported in Himachal Pradesh, the government has taken necessary steps to deal with any eventuality in all the districts.

Proper thermal scanning of all those entering the Vidhan Sabha will be done and the entire Vidhan Sabha premises will be sanitised to ensure safety from any kind of infection, he added.

An isolation room near the Vidhan Sabha dispensary in the secretariat premises has been earmarked and directions have been issued to the Health Department officials for the arrangement of ambulances and testing machines.

Everyone will be required to follow social distancing in the Vidhan Sabha premises and wearing a face mask will be mandatory.

As many as 367 questions have been received including 228 starred questions (167 online and 61 offline) and 139 unstarred questions (85 online and 54 offline), he said.

The questions to be raised by the members during the session are mainly on rising inflation, unemployment, poor condition of roads and detailed project reports of sanctioned roads, upgradation of colleges, schools, health institutions in the state, filling of vacant posts in various departments, tourism, horticulture, supply of drinking water, prevention of increasing drug use among youth, increasing criminal cases and solar energy, transport system, and Old Pension Scheme, he informed.

“For the smooth functioning of the House an all-party meeting will be called and the members would be appealed for cooperation and not waste the session on discussions. Instead, they will be asked to utilize the time for raising worthwhile issues in the public interest. The members will also be appealed to maintain traditions and high standards of the Vidhan Sabha,” he added.