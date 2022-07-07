Four children found dead in Bihar’s Darbhanga

Four children were found dead in Bihar’s Darbhanga district on Thursday, and are suspected to have drowned, police said.

The event happened at the district’s Shihwada police station’s Mirzapur Jagani Tola village.

The deceased, identified as Javed Ansari, Nafis Ansari, Mohamad Irsad Ansari, and Monu Sikgalar, was missing since Wednesday evening, and their family members looked for them all through the night. They were all between the ages of 8 and 12.

Eventually, their bodies were discovered in a water pit, and their clothing was discovered on the side of the road.

The children are believed to have drowned when they entered the pit for a bath but were unaware of its depth.

Police officials sent the bodies for a post-mortem examination.

(with inputs from IANS)