Four anti-BJP parties set to join Congress in Tripura

With an aim to strengthen the opposition, four anti-BJP regional parties in Assam are all set to contest the 2026 assembly elections in alliance with the Congress.

Discussions are underway, Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi informed reporters here on Wednesday.

Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Ajit Kumar Bhuyan of Asom Jatiya Dal, along with representatives from the Congress met on Tuesday for the discussions.

With an aim to strengthen the opposition, two major decisions were taken in the meeting, he said.

Gogoi elaborated that they have decided to continue their alliance with the Congress and contest the 2026 assembly elections together. Secondly, he said, an umbrella organisation of anti-BJP regional parties will be formed ”to safeguard the regional interests of Assam and its indigenous people, even if Congress forms the government at both the Centre and in Assam.”

The AJP leader also stressed that ”smaller regional parties representing various ethnic communities would be encouraged to join this umbrella organization”. He pointed out the importance of unity to protect the interests of Assam’s indigenous communities.

Gogoi also claimed that the Congress-led INDIA bloc in Assam would win at least six seats, defeating former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.