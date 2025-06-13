Foundation stone for e-Vidhan Sabha to be laid today

Foundation stone for the e-Vidhan Sabha (Paperless Assembly) will be laid on Saturday by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju in the presence of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta.

The Speaker had time and again mentioned that the Monsoon Session of the House, scheduled to be held in July, will be conducted entirely without the use of paper. He said this would be made possible through the implementation of cutting-edge software and mobile applications developed under the National e-Vidhan Application (NEVA) initiative.

Earlier, Speaker Vijender Gupta embarked on a three-day study tour to Odisha, starting April 15, to assess and learn from the successful implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, which has recently transitioned to a fully paperless system.

As the Assembly completed the first 100 days, a report card of the 8th Delhi Assembly mentioned this as one of the key achievements.

The Delhi Legislative Assembly had earlier signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (MoPA), Government of India and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA).

With this, Delhi has become the 28th legislature to sign MoU with the Ministry for implementation of the project, marking a new chapter in its legislative functioning.