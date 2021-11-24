Foundation of 25 new highways laid by Union Minister Gadkari

Union Minister for Road, Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday laid the foundation of 25 new J&K National Highway projects. The function was held in Doda where Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and union ministers Dr. Jitendra Singh and General VK Singh (Retired) were present.

Gadkari said these roads will boost the economy of the interior areas. These will also open tourism in areas neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.

The robust road network, modern transportation is key to economic growth, the prosperity of the region, and transformation in every sphere of life. The foundation of Rs 11,721crore projects and seven new projects will pave the way for sustainable development in J&K, said Sinha.

The new mega road projects will open up new livelihood avenues for the local population and enhance tourism and business activities, besides strengthening the strategic grid by ensuring all-weather connectivity. 3885 km of roads have been built under PMGSY in the Jammu division alone.