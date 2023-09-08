Former UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma elected unopposed to RS

Former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Dr Dinesh Sharma on Friday was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha in the bypolls.

Dr Sharma was elected on the RS sest which fell vacant in June after the demise of BJP MP Hardwar Dubey. Dr Sharma’s term will expire in November 2026.

The former Deputy Chief Minister is presently the member of the UP Legislative Council. He was given the winning certificate this afternoon. He was the only candidate to file the nominations.

A large number of senior BJP leaders and state ministers were present to congratulate Dr Sharma for getting elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Later Dr Sharma went to the BJP state headquarters to meet the party leaders.