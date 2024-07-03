Oppn walks out of Rajya Sabha; Kharge calls out Modi for ‘lying’ in House

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Opposition staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha during Narendra Modi’s reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address as he said the prime minister was “lying” in the House.

Talking to reporters after the walkout, Kharge, flanked by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, NCP-SCP president Sharad Pawar and other members of the parties of the INDIA bloc said, “We walked out of the House because Prime Minister Narendra Modi told lies while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to President’s address. It is his habit to lie, mislead people and speak against the truth.”

He said the Prime Minister accused the Opposition of trumpeting to save the Constitution.

In a veiled attack on the BJP and RSS, Kharge, who is also the Congress president said, “I wanted to tell Prime Minister Modi in the House that you people did not make the Constitution, you people were against the Constitution. I wanted to clarify it to him on who is in favour of the Constitution and who is against it.”

He claimed that the RSS, in its mouthpiece ‘Organiser’ in 1950, had criticised the Constitution and said that the “bad thing about it is that there is nothing Indian in this”.

Later in a post on ‘X’, the Congress president wrote, “They say that we are against the Constitution, but the truth is that BJP-RSS, Jana Sangh and their political ancestors had vehemently opposed the Constitution of India. Those people had burnt the effigies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru at that time. This was shameful.”

“The truth is that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had given the credit for drafting the Constitution to Congress,” he added.

Endorsing Kharge, NCP-SCP chief Pawar said Kharge was ignored in the House despite being the Leader of Opposition, and added that be it Prime Minister or Chairman of the House it was their responsibility to respect him.

“The entire Opposition is with him (Kharge). Therefore, we walked out,” he said.