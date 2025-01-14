Logo

Former Solapur mayor die of heart attack after taking bath at Mahakumbh

Former mayor of Solapur (Maharashtra) Mahesh Kothe, who had come to take Sangam bath at Mahakumbh, died following a massive heart attack on Tuesday.

Statesman News Service | Mahakumbh Nagar | January 14, 2025 6:26 pm

Representative photo

After taking a dip on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, he felt a severe cold. Before people could realise, he breathed his last. He is said to have suffered a heart attack due to a blood clot in the cold.

Mahesh Kothe had come to participate in the Kumbh Mela with some of his friends.

He was the leader of the NCP (Sharad Pawar) in Maharashtra and was close to former Union Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

