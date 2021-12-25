Former PM Vajpayee remembered on his birth anniversary

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid rich tributes to Atal Bihar Vajpayee on the 97TH birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

The President visited the ‘samadhi’ of the late leader in New Delhi and paid floral tributes to him.

The Vice-President described Vajpayee as one of the tallest Indian leaders ever and one of the most glittering stars of political firmament in the country.

“The charismatic former Prime Minister was an outstanding parliamentarian, able administrator, poet, writer, orator par excellence and above all, a great human being,” he said.

Naidu said Atalji was an exemplary champion of consensual politics, who, throughout his active political life demonstrated this spirit of understanding and give and take. “A reformist with farsighted vision, his (Vajpayee’s) tenure will always be remembered for ushering in connectivity revolution and citizen-centric governance,” he added.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said; “आदरणीय अटल जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed.”