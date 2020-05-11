Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Sunday night after complaints of chest problems. The veteran Congress leader was taken to the cardio-thoracic ward of the hospital at 8.45 pm and is under observation.

The 87-year-old two-time Prime Minister is not in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). According to news agency PTI, he is being treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology.

Leaders and public figures pray for his speedy recovery as messages pour in on social media.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Sorry to hear about Dr Manmhan Singh being admitted to hospital. I hope he recovers and is back home with his family soon. His wise counsel & guidance are much needed during this time of crisis.”

Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweeted, “Deeply concerned about Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s health. Hope he makes a full recovery soon. All of India is praying for our former PM.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted to express concern over Dr Singh’s health, writing: “Much worried to know former PM Dr Manmohan Singhji has been admitted to AIIMS. I wish him speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life”.

Congress’s party chief in Karnataka DK Shivakumar said, “Deeply concerned about the health of former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh. I along with more than a billion Indians wish him a speedy recovery and pray for his good health and long life.’

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also wished the former PM a complete recovery. “Concerned by reports that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, but relieved he is not in the ICU & is in good hands. Wishing him a speedy & complete recovery,” Tharoor tweeted.

Earlier this week Manmohan Singh participated in a video conference alongside Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and chief ministers of party-ruled states, including Mr Gehlot, and questioned the centre over its decision-making during the coronavirus lockdown.

Manmohan Singh, who currently represents Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, has undergone two heart-bypass surgeries – one in 1990 and another in 2009. He also has a history of diabetes.