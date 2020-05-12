Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was on Tuesday discharged from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) after he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening due to chest problems.

Late on Monday, he was shifted out of the intensive care unit (ICU) to a private ward after his condition turned stable.

Meanwhile, Singh was subjected to several medical tests, including the one to determine whether he was infected with the deadly Coronavirus. However, in a major relief for his family and Congress workers, his test result returned negative.

Singh was brought to the AIIMS on Sunday at 8.45 pm and admitted for observation, investigation after he developed a febrile reaction to the new medication and complained of chest pain and breathlessness.

The 87-year-old two-time Prime Minister was treated by Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology.

Following the news of his hospitalisation, several leaders and public figures wished him speedy recovery.

Singh suffered a fall shortly before parliament was adjourned in March amid the Coronavirus outbreak. At the time his doctors had advised complete bedrest.

Manmohan Singh, who currently represents Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, has undergone two heart-bypass surgeries – one in 1990 and another in 2009. In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary by-pass surgery at AIIMS, a complex beating-heart operation that took nearly 14 hours. He also has a history of diabetes.

Earlier this week Manmohan Singh participated in a video conference alongside Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and chief ministers of party-ruled states, including Gehlot, and questioned the Centre over its decision-making during the Coronavirus lockdown.