Former Kerala CM V S Achuthanandan hospitalised after heart attack

Election official dies of heart attack during MP assembly bypoll
According to information, Booth Level Officer (BLO) Narayan Singh Nagar suffered a heart attack on duty and succumbed.
It is reported that the veteran Communist leader has been admitted to the ICU and that his current health condition is stable.
Former Kerala Chief Minister and veteran CPI-M leader VS Achuthanandan was hospitalised on Monday following a heart attack. He is 101 years old
He is admitted at SUT Hospital at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram. It is reported that the veteran Communist leader has been admitted to the ICU and that his current health condition is stable.
Fondly called “VS” by colleagues and party workers, Achuthanandan served as the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2006 to 2011 and has also served as the leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly for 15 years.
