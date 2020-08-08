Girish Chandra Murmu, former Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday took charge as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to GC Murmu as the CAG at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in a ceremony that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu among others.

Watch LIVE as President Kovind administers oath of office and secrecy to CAG-designate Shri GC Murmu https://t.co/jjpt1q2vWC — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 8, 2020

He has replaced Rajiv Mehrishi, a 1978 batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, as the CAG.

Murmu had on August 5 abruptly resigned as the LG of Jammu and Kashmir. Former union minister and senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh, Manoj Sinha replaced him.

The resignation came as a surprise as he stepped down from the post exactly a year after the abrogation of Article 370, that granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The move comes barely nine months after he took over the reins of the newly created Union Territory.

The 60-year-old former IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre was on October 25 last year appointed as the first Lt Governor of the Union Territory after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was downgraded and split into two UTs, the other one being Ladakh.

He had replaced with Governor Satya Pal Malik who was transferred to and appointed as Governor of Goa.

A 1985 batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Murmu was Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat.