Calling Modi government’s Kashmir Policy a “great success”, former Jammu & Kashmir Governor and now Goa Governor Dr Satyapal Malik said that only Modi and Shah had the courage to abrogate Article 370.

At a program here on Saturday, Dr Malik while addressing a gathering lauded the Modi government for their stance on Kashmir in the form of abrogation of Article 370. Malik was the Governor of Jammu & Kashmir when this decision was taken by the Modi government on August 5, 2019.

Malik claimed that a week before the decision was taken, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were threatening the government with dire consequences. “But the fact is that no one came out on the roads in their support after they were arrested and sent to jail,” he said.

Malik was here on the occasion of the 11th Convocation of Shobhit Deemed University on Saturday. Highlighting the need for education in the life of people, the Governor said that it empowers the nation in every dimension. He said that like many other countries, the corporates here could also contribute to the field of education which is not happening here. “The corporates here are showing least interest in providing financial aid for the education sector,” he said.

He said that the universities abroad claim Nobel Award year after year while this is not a scenario here in our country with a population of over 100 crores.

He urged the corporates and people to do everything possible with the utmost capacity to empower students with education as it would help in carving out a potential future generation.

In his address, the governor while citing an example of a corporate and calling him ‘like a rotten potato’, said that he possesses a 14-floor house and spent over Rs 300 crores in the engagement of his daughter but hardly donates for education. On the contrary, the business tycoons of the USA and other countries willingly come forward to empower the education sector in all possible ways.

Malik also said that every student comes out full of idealism after completing his education from college and university. He wants to do something good for the country and society but our society kills their idealism.

Chancellor of University Kunwar Vikendra Shekher and vice-chancellor Dr Amar Garg conferred honorary D Lit to the Governor who handed over degrees and medals to successful students in the presence of MP Rajendra Agarwal and other dignitaries.