Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh who was arrested for transporting terrorists in January has been brought to Delhi and will be produced in a Delhi court on Saturday, sources said.

As reported by news agency IANS, a team of Delhi police was in Jammu earlier to bring Singh back to Delhi. He is currently lodged in Kathua jail at Heeranagar, Jammu.

As per the police investigation, the two terrorists and a lawyer had planned a travel to Pakistan after reaching Jammu.

Davinder Singh was arrested on January 11 with two top terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) while he was driving them in a car to probably make them escape to Jammu where they might have been planning a terror strike.

Among the militants arrested with him was a policeman turned terrorist commander, Naved Babu, who had last year deserted with four sophisticated AK 47 assault rifles and joined the HM. Naved had reportedly stayed in the house of the DSP in the neighbourhood of the Srinagar based headquarters of the strategic 15 Corps in the Badami Bagh Cantonment that is engaged in anti-terrorist operations in Kashmir.

He was allegedly taking Babu to Jammu to help him travel to Pakistan in connivance with Irfan, a lawyer.

As per police sources, a sum of Rs 12 lakh may have been given to Singh to move out the two Hizbul militants to Jammu on their way to Chandigarh and onward to Delhi to carry out attacks on or before the Republic Day.

Singh, who was posted in the anti-hijacking squad at the Srinagar international airport, was suspended from service on January 13.

Later on January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped him of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry.

The police had searched Davinder Singh’s residence in Srinagar, where he had allegedly sheltered the terrorists. Two pistols, a rifle and a large quantity of ammunition were seized from his residence.