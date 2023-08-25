Former Congress minister Billal Miah joins BJP in Tripura

Ahead of Tripura by-elections, at least 8000 opposition voters led by former minister and working president of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in Kulubari under the Boxanagar assembly constituency of Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

With Miah’s move, Opposition political parties in Tripura have suffered a significant setback as the state is going for by-polls in the next month.

Billal Miah joined the BJP in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha who said that in the coming days, both opposition political parties of Tripura including CPIM and Congress will disappear again and shall require a microscope to locate them.

“Congress is a party of unruly not only in Tripura but also across the entire country. Congress is gradually fading away, and soon, many more people will defect. What we are witnessing today is a trailer; the main event is still pending. A day will arrive when individuals will abandon Congress to join the BJP. The people of Tripura never truly supported CPIM. It was due to Congress that CPIM managed to rule the state. The people of our state suffered the consequences of their misrule. Numerous lives were lost. We have observed the violent incidents that transpired during elections, but under the governance of the BJP, political killings stopped”, Miah said.

He highlighted the significant improvement in law and order within the state, emphasizing that the current government treats all religions equally, following the “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas”.

Advertisement

Earlier on August 23, Billal Miah tendered his resignation from the party. In his resignation letter addressed to Congress Nationa President Mallikarjun Kharge, Billal stated his decision to step down from all party positions and his primary membership within the Indian National Congress Party which was his “political home” for the past 44 years.

“I extend my warm regards. The Indian National Congress Party has been my political home for the past 44 years. Throughout this period, I have diligently served the party in various capacities as assigned to me. Currently, I hold the position of Working President of TPCC, I am a member of the Election Committee of TPCC, and I serve as a member of AICC,” the letter said, adding “Effective immediately, I hereby relinquish all my roles and positions within the Indian National Congress Party, including my primary membership.”

Moreover, Tripura CM also delivered a message during the gathering and said, “During the Left Front regime, Boxanagar Assembly Constituency experienced numerous deaths. I have personally witnessed the neglect this constituency faced and pledged to address such issues. Through the PM Awas Yojana-Gramin, 6672 houses were sanctioned for Boxanagar, with 67 per cent of houses being connected to the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). This government working transparently, adhering to the guidance of the Prime Minister.”

He recalled that CPIM secured 16 seats in the 2018 elections, which reduced to 11 in 2023.

“I am confident that this number will continue to decrease. I am certain that Tafajjal’s victory is imminent. In the coming days, both CPIM and Congress will vanish. Their presence will require a microscope to detect. These parties are perpetually self-centred, with little regard for the people’s welfare,” Saha said.

“Conversely, our party consistently works for the betterment of the people. While CPIM and Congress thrive on division, our aim is unity, with stalwart leaders like PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP National President JP Nadda guiding us,” Saha said.

He affirmed that his visit to Boxanagar confirmed Tafajjal Hossain’s impending victory.

“Victory is assured. We eagerly await September 08. I implore all of you to maintain faith in us. We shall return to celebrate joyously, as we are confident in our victory for both seats,” CM concluded.

During the program, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, BJP state prabhari Dr Mahesh Sarma, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, Food and civil supply minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Social Welfare and Social Education Minister Tinku Roy, Tripura Assembly Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, BJP general secretary Papia Datta, AMC Mayor Dipak Majumder and others were present.