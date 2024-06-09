Former CMs, Congress turncoats and old faces in new Modi Cabinet; Check list of would-be ministers

Former chief ministers, and Congress turncoats are likely to be included in the new Modi Cabinet with old faces also retaining their places, according to sources.

Hours before his swearing-in ceremony, PM-designate Modi on Sunday called these leaders for high tea at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

It is believed that the leaders who were invited for the tea meeting will be made ministers in the new NDA government and they are likely to take oath along with Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy and Jitan Ram Manjhi are the four former chief ministers who are likely to be sworn-in as Cabinet ministers in the NDA government.

Newly elected MP from Pilibhit, Jitin Prasada, and Ravneet Singh Bittu, who lost to Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Ludhiana are the Congress turncoats who are likely to be made ministers in the Modi-led government.

Former Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, also a former Congress leader, is also likely to be retained in the Cabinet. However, his portfolio could be changed in order to accomodate NDA allies.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dr S Jaishankar are the prominent old faces who are most likely to be retained.

From NDA allies, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy, and members of Parliament elected from Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JD-U will also be inducted into the new Cabinet.

Below is the tentative list of leaders who may be inducted into the new Modi Cabinet

Amit Shah JP Nadda BL Verma Pankaj Chaudhary Shivraj Singh Chouhan Annapurna Devi Arjun Ram Meghwal Jyotiraditya Scindia Manohar Lal Khattar Raksha Khadse Nityanand Rai Harsh Malhotra Bhagirath Choudhary HD Kumaraswamy Kiren Rijiju Jitin Prasada Ravneet Singh Bittu Rajnath Singh Rao Inderjit Singh Ajay Tamta Jitan Ram Manjhi Chirag Paswan Nirmala Sitharaman Piyush Goyal Nitin Gadkari S Jaishankar Rammohan Naidu Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Ram Nath Thakur Pratap Rao Jadhav

The swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers will take place at 7:15 PM today.