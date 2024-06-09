Logo

# India

Former CMs, Congress turncoats and old faces in new Modi Cabinet; Check list of would-be ministers

The swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers will take place at 7:15 PM today.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | June 9, 2024 2:20 pm

Former chief ministers, and Congress turncoats are likely to be included in the new Modi Cabinet with old faces also retaining their places, according to sources.

Hours before his swearing-in ceremony, PM-designate Modi on Sunday called these leaders for high tea at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

It is believed that the leaders who were invited for the tea meeting will be made ministers in the new NDA government and they are likely to take oath along with Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Manohar Lal Khattar, HD Kumaraswamy and Jitan Ram Manjhi are the four former chief ministers who are likely to be sworn-in as Cabinet ministers in the NDA government.

Newly elected MP from Pilibhit, Jitin Prasada, and Ravneet Singh Bittu, who lost to Congress leader Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in Ludhiana are the Congress turncoats who are likely to be made ministers in the Modi-led government.

Former Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, also a former Congress leader, is also likely to be retained in the Cabinet. However, his portfolio could be changed in order to accomodate NDA allies.

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Dr S Jaishankar are the prominent old faces who are most likely to be retained.

From NDA allies, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy, and members of Parliament elected from Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JD-U will also be inducted into the new Cabinet.

Below is the tentative list of leaders who may be inducted into the new Modi Cabinet

  1. Amit Shah
  2. JP Nadda
  3. BL Verma
  4. Pankaj Chaudhary
  5. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  6. Annapurna Devi
  7. Arjun Ram Meghwal
  8. Jyotiraditya Scindia
  9. Manohar Lal Khattar
  10. Raksha Khadse
  11. Nityanand Rai
  12. Harsh Malhotra
  13. Bhagirath Choudhary
  14. HD Kumaraswamy
  15. Kiren Rijiju
  16. Jitin Prasada
  17. Ravneet Singh Bittu
  18. Rajnath Singh
  19. Rao Inderjit Singh
  20. Ajay Tamta
  21. Jitan Ram Manjhi
  22. Chirag Paswan
  23. Nirmala Sitharaman
  24. Piyush Goyal
  25. Nitin Gadkari
  26. S Jaishankar
  27. Rammohan Naidu
  28. Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
  29. Ram Nath Thakur
  30. Pratap Rao Jadhav

