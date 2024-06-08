Delhi: Security stepped up ahead of Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Sunday

In view of the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA parliamentary party leader Narendra Modi as Prime Minister scheduled on Sunday evening, the Delhi Police have taken measures to ensure security in the city.

Apart from enhanced security measures and reviews, the Delhi Police have issued prohibitory order on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para gliders, para motors, hang gliders, UAVs, UASs, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small size powered aircraft, quad copters, para- jumping from aircrafts etc across the NCT of Delhi, for a period of two days, including Sunday.

Accordingly, an advisory was also issued on the social media platform on X by the city police, stating, “With effect from 09.06.2024, there will be a prohibition on flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms like para-gliders, para-motors, hang-gliders, UAVS, UASS, microlight aircraft, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, quadcopters or para-jumping from aircraft etc. over the jurisdiction of the NCT of Delhi in view of swearing-in ceremony in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to thwart criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India from posing a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by using them.”

The police have also put in place security measures for the dignitaries from foreign countries, who will be attending the swearing ceremony, who include Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremasinghe, President of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu, Prime Minister of Nepal, Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

According to officials, security protocols will be in effect at the designated places where these foreign dignitaries will stay during their visit. Apart from this, the security has been tightened around the Rashtrapati Bhawan where the swearing-in and oath taking will take place.

The police will be keeping a close watch on the ceremony and also the surrounding areas through a large number of CCTV cameras. There will be additional deployment of Central Armed Police Forces and specialized units to thwart any untoward incident.