Former CM Jairam Thakur extended best wishes to all Himachalis on Vijayadashami

Former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur extended best wishes to all the people in the state on Vijayadashami and said this festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

“This festival of Vijayadashami is a symbol of the victory of good over every kind of evil. It tells us that evil is always defeated and good always wins. I pray for the happiness, and prosperity of the people of the state on this auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami,” said Thakur.

Meanwhile, another BJP leader and Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday offered prayers to ‘Maa Jwala Devi’ at the Jwala Ji temple in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra on ‘Vijaya Dashmi’ and also, on the occasion of his birthday.

“…I extend greetings to the countrymen on Vijayadashmi. At Maa Jwala Ji Temple, I would like to pray that our country keeps going forward, Himachal Pradesh also keeps progressing and that the blessings of Maa Jwala be with all of us…Greetings to everyone on Dussehra”, Thakur said while speaking to reporters in Kangra.

Apart from this, the Bengali community staying in the hill town Shimla organised a special prayer and played ‘Sindoor Khela’ on Dussehra also marking the completion of 200 years of Kalibari temple on Tuesday. Women from the Bengali community gathered in Shimla from outstate Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the festival.