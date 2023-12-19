Former bureaucrat Poonam Khetrapal Singh honoured by Bhutanese King

Poonam Khetrapal Singh, a retired Punjab cadre IAS officer from the 1975 batch and Regional Director of WHO South-East Asia, has been granted Bhutan’s esteemed National Order of Merit Gold Medal in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the nation.

During Bhutan’s 116th National Day celebrations, Singh was honoured by Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk, the country’s king.

The first female regional director of WHO South-East Asia, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, “played a pivotal role in supporting transformative healthcare leadership in Bhutan from 2014,” the King stated.

