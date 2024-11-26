Former BSF DIG from Himachal Pradesh conferred lifetime achievement award for mountaineering posthumously

The Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) has posthumously conferred the prestigious Nain Singh-Kishan Singh Lifetime Achievement Award on former Border Security Force (BSF), deputy inspector-general (DIG) Late Sharab Chandub Negi for his exceptional contributions to mountaineering and adventure activities in India.

Negi, who belonged to Nesang, a remote village in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, had an illustrious career as a mountaineer, with a deep commitment to adventure and outdoor training, which left a lasting impact on the Indian mountaineering community.

During his mountaineering journey, his expeditions took him to the highest peaks of the world, showcasing his resilience and leadership in some of the most challenging terrains.

Over the years, he led and participated in numerous expeditions, notably scaling Mount Everest in 2006 as part of a BSF expedition, a feat that etched his name in the pages of mountaineering history.

At the age of 56, Negi not only became the oldest Indian to summit Mt. Everest but also set an international record as the highest-ranked Armed Forces officer to accomplish the feat.

Negi’s other notable expeditions include Mt. Saser Kangri-IV in 1996, Mt. Satopanth in 2005, and Mt.Chandra Bhaga series (1994). These are just a few highlights of his extensive list of expeditions, during which he held leadership roles in most of them.

also commanded a BSF battalion during the 1999 Kargil War. He retired in 2010 after 33 years of service.

Beyond his personal achievements, Negi made invaluable contributions to the mountaineering community, particularly in training and inspiring the youth of Himachal Pradesh and other tribal areas.

As the longest-serving President of the Himachal Pradesh Everester’s Association (HPEA) from 2012 to 2020, Negi played a crucial role in promoting mountaineering and adventure sports in the region.

A staunch advocate for disaster management and youth training in mountaineering, between 2012 and 2020, Negi coordinated multiple initiatives, including disaster management training for Kinnaur youth in collaboration with HIPA, Shimla, and organising mountain rescue, first-aid, and firefighting training sessions.

In 2006, Negi achieved another rare feat when, during the BSF Everest Expedition, he was instrumental in rescuing three mountaineers from an altitude of 23,520 feet, exemplifying his courage and leadership during a critical moment.

Negi’s contribution to the field of mountaineering is also marked by his efforts to raise awareness about the sport.

Sharab Chandub died September 29, 2020 in Kinnaur district while voluntarily leading a reconnaissance mission to find a shorter route to the China border.

His posthumous recognition with the IMF’s Lifetime Achievement Award is a testament to his extraordinary life of adventure, leadership, and dedication to mountaineering.