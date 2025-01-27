Former BJP leader Sandeep Warrier appointed as Congress spokesperson in Kerala

Sandeep Warrier, who recently left the BJP to join the Congress party, has been appointed as a spokesperson for the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

KPCC President K Sudhakaran made the decision to include Warrier in the party’s list of spokespersons in the state.

In a communication to party leaders, KPCC General Secretary M Liju confirmed that KPCC President Sudhakaran had officially added Sandeep Warrier to the media spokesperson team.

Advocate Deepthi Mary Varghese remains in-charge of the KPCC media wing.

Sources indicate that Warrier is likely to take on more significant responsibilities as part of the ongoing party reorganization process.

This appointment marks the first step, with discussions underway to consider him for the role of either KPCC General Secretary or Secretary.

Previously, Sandeep Warrier was a prominent face of the BJP, frequently representing the party in television debates.

His inclusion in the Congress is seen as part of the KPCC’s broader strategy for restructuring and strengthening its ranks.