Former Director-General of Police (DGP) of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey, on Sunday joined the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United ahead of the Assembly elections.

The ceremony took place at the official residence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“I was called by CM himself and asked to join. Whatever the party asks me to do, I will do. I don’t understand politics. I am a simple person who has spent his time working for the downtrodden section of society,” he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Gupteshwar Pandey has been vocal about the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case and has been directly attacking the Mumbai Police as well as actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Pandey had met Nitish Kumar yesterday itself but claimed that it was just a “thank you” session as he has left the police chief post.

“I discussed nothing political with the Chief Minister. I have worked with him for long and, after retirement, I just wanted to thank him for his support,” he had told reporters.

He made headlines for his “aukaat” (stature) comment for the actress Rhea Chakraborty for her remarks on Nitish Kumar. His remark was seen as toxic and misogynist on social media by various sections of the society.

However, later he came out with the clarification by saying that he meant that as an accused in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, she had no right to criticise Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The meaning of ‘Aukat’ in English is stature. Rhea Chakraborty does not have the stature to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. She shouldn’t forget that she is named an accused in the FIR in the Sushant Singh Rajput case which was under me and now with CBI,” Pandey had told news agency ANI.

He had also taken a stand on the FIR registered by Sushant’s family against Rhea in Patna. Later, the Supreme Court had observed that the FIR registered at Patna was correct and added that Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order. It added that the Bihar government is competent to request CBI for probe into the sensational case.