Former Andhra minister Narayana arrested in paper leak case

Former minister P. Narayana from Andhra Pradesh was detained on Tuesday in connection with the leak of class 10 question papers.

Narayana was detained at his home in Kondapur, Hyderabad, by a police team from the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh. He was taken to Chittoor, where a complaint had been filed against him.

The chairman of the Narayana Group of institutions is Narayana, a leader of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In connection with the document leak last week, Andhra Pradesh police arrested headmasters and staff from a few schools, including one owned by the Narayana organisation.

Narayana’s family filed a kidnapping complaint on Dial 100 after he was taken away by plainclothes police officers. Telangana police are said to have stopped a car in Kottur, Mahabubnagar district.

After those escorting the former minister identified themselves as Chittoor police officials, the authorities let the car to go.

Meanwhile, Narayana’s detention has been denounced by the TDP. The detention was described by the opposition as a political plot by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchan Naidu questioned how Narayana can be booked and arrested when education minister Botsa Satyanarayana himself denied that there was any question paper leak.

(with inputs from IANS)