Form Rajnath Singh to Ananad Mahindra, leaders applaud armed forces after strikes on Pak terror camps

India on Wednesday launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, carrying out precision strikes on nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes came in response to the last month’s brutal terror attack in Pahalgam in which 26 civilians were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

The operation has prompted a wave of reactions from politicians and public figures, who lauded the bravery of our armed forces and wished for their safety.

From Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Piyush Goyal to spiritual leader Sadhguru, several leaders and public figures have hailed the armed forces for carrying out precision strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and PoK.

In a late night post on X, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote: “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

His cabinet colleague Piyush Goyal also made the same tweet. He wrote “Bharat Mata ki Jai” with a hastag #OperationSindoor on X.

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said he was proud of the Indian Army and its brave soldiers.

“Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. There should be neither terror nor separatism! We are proud of our brave soldiers and the Indian Army,” Yadav wrote on X.

His father and former CM Lalu Yadav also hailed the Indian armed forces. “Jai Hind, Jai Hind Ki Sena,” Lalu posted on X.

Besides politicians, public figures have also reacted to the Indian strikes tagreting terrorist camps.

Spritual leader Sadhguru wished for the safety and success of the armed forces. “Wishing Our Forces Safety and Success. Blessings. -Sg #OperationSindoor,” he wrote in a post on X.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said: “Our prayers are with our forces. One nation, together we stand.”

Indian armed forces launched “Operation Sindoor” and carried out precision air strikes on terror camps at nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” said the Ministry of Defence.

The ministry further informed that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted dueing the strikes as India demonstrated considerable restraint.

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the statement further read.