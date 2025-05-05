Forests and agriculture are lifelines in fight against climate change: Vice President Dhankhar

Terming climate change a “global challenge,” Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has emphasized the urgent need to protect India’s forests and agriculture, describing them as the “lungs and lifeline” of the country.

“Forests are extremely important. They are our lungs. When a country’s forests are in good shape, its people enjoy good health—because forests regulate the climate, buffer disasters, and support livelihoods, especially for the poor and marginalized. Agriculture, too, is our lifeline,” he said while delivering a lecture on the “Role of Forestry in Nation Building” at the College of Forestry in Sirsi, Karnataka.

“We must pledge to protect our forests and contribute in every possible way, because climate change is a global menace. The situation is alarmingly precarious, and we have no other planet to live on apart from Mother Earth,” he warned.

The Vice President also called for a deeper ecological consciousness to protect the planet, stating that humans are “trustees, not mere consumers” of natural resources. “We are duty-bound to preserve the Earth and pass it on to future generations,” he said.

“Environment is that aspect of life which touches every living being on Earth. When it is under threat, the impact goes beyond humanity—it affects all life forms. We face a critical test: to protect and preserve the environment, and to find solutions to the grave crisis we are confronting,” he added.

Highlighting India’s civilizational wisdom, Dhankhar said the country is a confluence of spirituality and sustainability. “Sustainability is not just vital for the economy—it is essential for healthy living. Our Vedic culture has advocated sustainable practices for thousands of years. Reckless exploitation of natural resources must end. We must limit ourselves to what is minimally necessary,” he urged.

Stressing the role of education in promoting sustainability, he noted that with all streams of education becoming increasingly interdisciplinary, an “inclusive approach to learning” is essential for achieving better outcomes.

The Vice President also praised the natural surroundings of the College of Forestry, calling the region’s rich biodiversity an “open classroom.” The event was attended by several dignitaries, including the Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot.