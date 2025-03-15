Foreign-trained teachers and principals act as catalysts for education revolution in Punjab: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday said that the principals and teachers trained abroad are acting as catalysts for the education revolution in the state by further improving the standard of education to benefit common students.

Interacting with a batch of 72 teachers going to Finland for training at his official residence here, the Chief Minister said that education, health, and power have taken centre stage in the political agenda of parties due to the concerted efforts of AAP and its national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier, he said, none of the political parties were serious about these core sectors, which are crucial for the common man. Mann added that it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that Punjab has hitherto sent 234 principals and education officers to Singapore for a five-day Leadership Development Programme and 72 Primary Cadre Teachers to Turku, Finland.

This apart, the Chief Minister said three batches of 152 headmasters and education officers were sent to IIM Ahmedabad for training. These teachers learn modern teaching practices prevalent abroad and share them with students and colleagues upon their return, ensuring that students become familiar with the pattern of study on foreign shores, he added.

Mann said that this path-breaking initiative is rejuvenating the state’s education system, ensuring quality education as these teachers act as agents of change in the sector.

The CM said that this out-of-box idea is giving a major thrust to the education revolution in the state by bringing the much-needed qualitative change in the education system, benefiting students.

Mann said these teachers are selected purely on merit and in a transparent manner to ensure that only the most deserving get the opportunity to go abroad. Only those teachers, who are recommended by at least 10 students taught by them, are selected for this training programme abroad, he added.