Foreign Secretary Misri to brief parliamentary committee today on India-Pak tensions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is scheduled to appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on Monday to provide a comprehensive briefing on the Operation Sindoor and recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

The parliamentary committee is headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and is expected to focus on diplomatic, military, and regional implications following the Indian military’s Operation Sindoor.

The meeting comes in the wake of heightened cross-border tensions triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed multiple lives and drew sharp condemnation from New Delhi.

In response, the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror infrastructure across the border. The retaliatory action led to several days of military confrontation between India and Pakistan before both sides reached an understanding to halt hostilities on May 10.

Foreign Secretary Misri is expected to update the panel on a range of issues, including the current state of diplomatic engagement with Islamabad, cross-border security challenges, and the broader implications for regional stability.

Sources indicate that his presentation will delve into how India is recalibrating its foreign policy priorities amid the changing security environment.

Misri has previously briefed members on key foreign policy issues, including India’s evolving relations with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh, and recent developments in its diplomatic ties with nations like Canada.

The briefing holds added significance given the fragile nature of India-Pakistan relations and the strategic importance of maintaining both military readiness and diplomatic caution.

