In what comes off as an innovative move from the Centre, farmers of Punjab have started receiving payments directly into their bank accounts against the sale of their wheat crop. About Rs, 8,180 crores have already been transferred directly into Punjab farmers’ account.

Haryana and Punjab switched from indirect payment of MSP to direct online transfer of benefits to farmers’ bank account by all the procuring agencies as per the direction of the Government of India. They are receiving direct benefits against the sale of their crops without any delay and cuts under “One Nation, One MSP, One DBT”.

The Centre is continuing in its procurement of Rabi crops at MSP from farmers as per the existing Price Support Scheme. The wheat is being procured from states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other States with the purchase of over 222.33 LMT up to 25th April 2021 against 77.57 LMT during the corresponding period of last year.

The major contribution towards state’s wheat procurement has been made by Punjab- 84.15 LMT (37.8%), followed by Haryana- 71.76 LMT (32.27%) and ten Madhya Pradesh -51.57 LMT (23.2%) of total procurement up to 25th April, 2021.