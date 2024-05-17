Footage of police creating ruckus at YSRCP MLA’s house in Andhra surfaces

Day after the poll panel took strict action against police officials and a magistrate over post-poll violence, footage has emerged of security men beating up people and damaging property and CCTV cameras at the residence of a YSRCP MLA.

The footage from YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy’s residence in Tadipatri in Anantapur district showed policemen beating civilians and destroying property when suddenly one of them noticed the CCTV cameras and proceeded to break it with sticks.

Earlier, the TDP supporters had forcibly hoisted the party flag on the YSRCP MLA’s house. The Rayalaseema region and Palnadu are known for factional politics and violence.

Yesterday, the ECI had summoned chief secretary and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to New Delhi to seek their explanation over the post poll violence that had gripped Andhra Pradesh, particularly Palnadu and Rayalaseema districts leading to the imposition of Section 144.

It directed the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to retain 25 companies of CAPF stationed in the state for another 15 days after declaration of results. The commission had expressed its displeasure over the political violence that erupted during and after the election on 13 May.

Taking a tough stand on the post poll violence in Andhra Pradesh the Election Commission ordered the transfer of Collector of Palnadu and suspension of superintendents of police of Palnadu and Anantapur along with initiation of departmental inquiry against all three of them.

The SP of Tirupati was also transferred for the attack on TDP candidate for Chandragiri constituency Pulivarthi Nani and departmental inquiry initiated against him.

The EC also agreed to the proposal of the state government to institute a special investigation team to probe the incidents and submit an action taken report to the commission in two days. Accordingly FIRs would be updated with additional IPC sections.

The poll body also wanted to ensure charge sheets were filed against the culprits within the period of MCC which will get over once election results are declared. The state government also requested the Centre to retain 25 CAPF companies for 15 days after the counting to prevent any untoward incident later.