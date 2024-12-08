Food poisoning kills 3 minor children, father in Rajouri village in Jammu

Three minor children and their 40-year old father died due to suspected food poisoning in a remote village of the Rajouri district of Jammu.

Man’s wife and another daughter fell sick and have been brought to Jammu district for treatment.

Fazal Hussain, his wife Shamim Akhter, 38, and their four children, hailing from Badhal Gorla village, were admitted to Rajouri Government Medical College hospital with severe dyspepsia late Saturday, officials said.

Among children — Rabia Kousar (15), Farmana Kouser(12) and Rafter Ahmad (4) — died at the medical college hospital in Jammu. Rabia and her other daughter Ruksar(12) are still under treatment.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kotranka, Dil Mohammad said police have started inquest proceedings to ascertain the precise cause of their death.

