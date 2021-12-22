FM Sitharaman to hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-budget consultations with prominent economists on Wednesday in connection with the forthcoming general budget 2022-23.

Finance Ministry in a tweet said, “Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman will chair Pre-Budget consultations with prominent economists tomorrow afternoon, 22nd December 2021, in New Delhi in connection with the forthcoming General Budget 2022-23. The meetings are being held virtually,”.

Sitharaman has been having pre-budget meetings with representatives from various sectors since December 15. She has sought assistance from industrial groups, farmer groups, economists, and service sector professionals in order to resurrect consumption and growth, which has been slowed by the continuing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The first meeting the Union finance minister had was with agricultural experts and the agro-processing business. Sitharaman has hosted six such pre-budget meetings so far, the most recent of which took place on December 18 with representatives from the health, education, rural development, and water and sanitation sectors.

On February 1 of the next year, she will present the Union Budget.

Apart from Sitharaman’s pre-budget meetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also met with business leaders. On Monday, he met with CEOs of companies from several industries for pre-budget discussions.

(With ANI inputs)